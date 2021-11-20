Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 596,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.