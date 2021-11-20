HEROcoin Market Cap Achieves $8.85 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $89,141.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00221385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00090308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.