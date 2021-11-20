Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.75 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

