Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 42.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

