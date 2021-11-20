Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

