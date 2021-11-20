Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.