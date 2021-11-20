Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 260,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 97,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ISBC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

