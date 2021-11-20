Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.