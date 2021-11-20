Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

