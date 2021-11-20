Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.73

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 11287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after buying an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 294,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

