Head-To-Head Survey: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.55 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.44 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

