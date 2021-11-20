Head-To-Head Comparison: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.20 $71.29 million $3.07 11.16 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.92 $32.19 million $2.55 9.76

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

