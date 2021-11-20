Head-To-Head Analysis: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Poshmark -28.49% -12.30% -6.03%

This table compares Honest and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.56 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 5.69 $16.84 million ($1.63) -11.99

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Honest and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Poshmark 0 7 5 0 2.42

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.10%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Poshmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest beats Poshmark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

