HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $158.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

