HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.84 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

