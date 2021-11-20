HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,781,000.

JEPI opened at $61.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

