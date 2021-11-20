HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.