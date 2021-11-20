HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

