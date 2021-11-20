Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -64.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

