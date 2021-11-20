Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $43.70 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

