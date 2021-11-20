Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,990 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF opened at $65.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

