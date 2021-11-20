Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.70 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

