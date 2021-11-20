Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

