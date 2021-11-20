Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

