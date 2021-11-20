Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

