Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 380.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth $305,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.