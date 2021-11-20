Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 238,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.