Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.