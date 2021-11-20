Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 3,165 ($41.35) on Thursday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The firm has a market cap of £12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,982.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

