Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.