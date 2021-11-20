GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

