Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 44.8% in October

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

