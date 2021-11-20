GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.74

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 55668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.