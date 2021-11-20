Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GRIN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,025. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

