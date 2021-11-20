Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GRIN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,025. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.