Griffon (NYSE:GFF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

