Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

