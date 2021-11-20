Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Trimmed by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Graco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.