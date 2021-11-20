Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOOD. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.47.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

