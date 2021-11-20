Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

