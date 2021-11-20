Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 153,328 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

