Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

