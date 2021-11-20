Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.64% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $44.34 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

