Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tuya were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $5.26 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

