Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 206,056 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

