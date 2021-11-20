Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.19%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

