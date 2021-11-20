Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:GAMCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 2,912.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

