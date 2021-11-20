Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average daily volume of 1,473 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

