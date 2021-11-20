Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average daily volume of 1,473 call options.
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
