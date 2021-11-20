Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.