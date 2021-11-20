Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Globant by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $5,529,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.