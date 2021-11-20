Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.Globant also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.10.

Globant stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.07. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

